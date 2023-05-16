Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Apple App Store -…

Apple App Store – Top Apps

The Associated Press

May 16, 2023, 11:34 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Top Free iPhone Apps (US):

1. Temu: Shop Like a Billionaire, Temu

2. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.

3. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

4. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

5. Gmail – Email by Google, Google LLC

6. Facebook, Meta Platforms, Inc.

7. WhatsApp Messenger, WhatsApp Inc.

8. CapCut – Video Editor, Bytedance Pte. Ltd

9. Google, Google LLC

10. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

Top Paid iPhone Apps (US):

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Shadowrocket, Shadow Launch Technology Limited

3. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

4. Papa’s Freezeria To Go!, Flipline Studios

5. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

6. HotSchedules, HotSchedules

7. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

8. Incredibox, So Far So Good

9. Monopoly – Classic Board Game, Marmalade Game Studio

10. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up