Apple App Store – Top Apps

The Associated Press

May 2, 2023, 12:18 PM

Top Free iPhone Apps (US): 1. Temu: Shop Like a Billionaire, Temu

2. CapCut – Video Editor, Bytedance Pte. Ltd

3. TikTok, TikTok Ltd . 4. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

5. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

6. Facebook, Meta Platforms, Inc.

7. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

8. Google, Google LLC

9. WhatsApp Messenger, WhatsApp Inc.

10. Gmail – Email by Google, Google LLC

Top Paid iPhone Apps (US): 1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Shadowrocket, Shadow Launch Technology Limited

3. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

4. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

5. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

6. Papa’s Freezeria To Go!, Flipline Studios

7. HotSchedules, HotSchedules

8. Monopoly – Classic Board Game, Marmalade Game Studio

9. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

10. The Past Within, Rusty Lake

