APi: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW BRIGHTON, Minn. (AP) — NEW BRIGHTON, Minn. (AP) — APi Group Corporation (APG) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $26 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The New Brighton, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 25 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $1.61 billion in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, APi said it expects revenue in the range of $1.75 billion to $1.78 billion.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $6.88 billion to $7.03 billion.

APi shares have increased 18% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 18% in the last 12 months.

