APA: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — APA Corporation (APA) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $242 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of 78 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.19 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 98 cents per share.

The oil and natural gas producer posted revenue of $2.01 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.92 billion.

APA shares have fallen 27% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased 6.5%. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $34.17, a drop of 20% in the last 12 months.

