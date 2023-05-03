Live Radio
Anywhere Real Estate: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 3, 2023, 5:48 PM

MADISON, N.J. (AP) — MADISON, N.J. (AP) — Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (HOUS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $138 million in its first quarter.

The Madison, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of $1.26 per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 96 cents per share.

The real estate brokerage operator posted revenue of $1.13 billion in the period.

