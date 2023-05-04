Anheuser-Busch Inbev: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LEUVEN, Belgium (AP) — LEUVEN, Belgium (AP) — Anheuser Busch Inbev SA (BUD) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $1.64…

LEUVEN, Belgium (AP) — LEUVEN, Belgium (AP) — Anheuser Busch Inbev SA (BUD) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $1.64 billion.

The Leuven, Belgium-based company said it had net income of 81 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 65 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 64 cents per share.

The brewer posted revenue of $14.21 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $14.03 billion.

Anheuser-Busch Inbev shares have increased 6% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 12% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BUD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BUD

