Andersons: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MAUMEE, Ohio (AP) — MAUMEE, Ohio (AP) — The Andersons Inc. (ANDE) on Tuesday reported a first-quarter loss of $14.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Maumee, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of 44 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 20 cents per share.

The agriculture company posted revenue of $3.88 billion in the period.

Andersons shares have climbed 25% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $43.88, a drop of 15% in the last 12 months.

