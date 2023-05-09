Ampio: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMPE) on Monday reported a loss of $4 million…

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMPE) on Monday reported a loss of $4 million in its first quarter.

The Englewood, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of 26 cents per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMPE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMPE

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.