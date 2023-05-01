Live Radio
Amkor Technology: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 1, 2023, 4:29 PM

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $45.4 million.

The Tempe, Arizona-based company said it had net income of 18 cents per share.

The chip packaging and test services provider posted revenue of $1.47 billion in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Amkor Technology said it expects revenue in the range of $1.43 billion to $1.53 billion.

Amkor Technology shares have fallen roughly 7% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $22.37, a rise of 19% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMKR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMKR

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

