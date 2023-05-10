Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Ames National: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Ames National: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 10, 2023, 3:40 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

AMES, Iowa (AP) — AMES, Iowa (AP) — Ames National Corp. (ATLO) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $3.2 million.

The Ames, Iowa-based bank said it had earnings of 36 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $19.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $13.9 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

Ames National shares have decreased 24% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 23% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ATLO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ATLO

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up