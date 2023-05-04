American International Group: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — American International Group Inc. (AIG) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $30…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — American International Group Inc. (AIG) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $30 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.63 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.43 per share.

The insurer posted revenue of $10.98 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $12.38 billion.

American International Group shares have declined 21% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen roughly 6%. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $49.88, a fall of 22% in the last 12 months.

