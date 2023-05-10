Amdocs: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAINT LOUIS (AP) — SAINT LOUIS (AP) — Amdocs Ltd. (DOX) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $149.6 million.…

SAINT LOUIS (AP) — SAINT LOUIS (AP) — Amdocs Ltd. (DOX) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $149.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Saint Louis-based company said it had net income of $1.23. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.47 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.46 per share.

The provider of computer systems integration posted revenue of $1.22 billion in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Amdocs expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.45 to $1.51.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.22 billion to $1.25 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

