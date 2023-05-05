AMC Entertainment: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) on Friday reported a loss of $235.5…

LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) on Friday reported a loss of $235.5 million in its first quarter.

The Leawood, Kansas-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 13 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 17 cents per share.

The movie theater operator posted revenue of $954.4 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $936.9 million.

AMC Entertainment shares have climbed 45% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 62% in the last 12 months.

