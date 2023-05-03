Amarin: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Amarin Corp. PLC (AMRN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $16.5 million in its…

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Amarin Corp. PLC (AMRN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $16.5 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 2 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 1 cent per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $86 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $82.6 million.

The company’s shares closed at $1.41. A year ago, they were trading at $2.73.

