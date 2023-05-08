Alpha Metallurgical: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BRISTOL, Tenn. (AP) — BRISTOL, Tenn. (AP) — Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (AMR) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $270.8…

Listen now to WTOP News

BRISTOL, Tenn. (AP) — BRISTOL, Tenn. (AP) — Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (AMR) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $270.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Bristol, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of $17.01.

The company posted revenue of $911.2 million in the period.

Alpha Metallurgical shares have climbed slightly since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 15% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMR

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.