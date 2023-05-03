Allogene Therapeutics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) on Wednesday reported a…

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $98.7 million in its first quarter.

The South San Francisco, California-based company said it had a loss of 68 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 63 cents per share.

The immuno-oncology company posted revenue of $52,000 in the period.

Allogene Therapeutics shares have fallen 9% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $5.72, a fall of 37% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ALLO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ALLO

