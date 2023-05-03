All-Inclusive Resorts in Hawaii: 7 Hotels With Awesome Amenities

All-inclusive resorts can be a great thing, since you don’t have to hand over your credit card every time you…

All-inclusive resorts can be a great thing, since you don’t have to hand over your credit card every time you sit down for a meal or want to do an activity. If you’ve got your sights set on Hawaii for your next vacation, you’ll need to look beyond traditional all-inclusive resorts and consider properties with amenities and optional add-ons like meals and parking to make it feel like an all-inclusive stay.

Travelers can experience a Hawaiian resort while embracing all that this destination has to offer, from the authentic culture and traditions to the lush landscapes and natural wonders. Get ready to try the local food and meet the people who call these islands home.

Does Hawaii have all-inclusive resorts?

In Hawaii, you won’t find traditional all-inclusive resorts like those in Mexico or the Caribbean. Instead, some hotels provide offers that can make your trip more affordable and less of a hassle. Inclusive Hawaiian vacation packages can consist of a variety of free resort activities and upgraded amenities (but not meals). If you’re looking for free fitness facilities and classes or complimentary child care services and kids camps, there are Hawaii resorts that offer those perks, which can prove to be budget-friendly.

Although there aren’t Hawaii all-inclusive resorts, the available amenities, perks, offers and packages can provide a good value. U.S. News has curated a list of Hawaiian resorts that give you the most bang for your buck, so you won’t feel guilty venturing out to explore the islands and their culture during your Hawaii vacation.

(Note: Packages and offerings may change. Check resort websites for current offers.)

Royal Kona Resort: Island of Hawaii

The complimentary amenities covered with the resort fee at the Royal Kona Resort include a welcome mai tai, bottled water, an oceanfront pool and saltwater lagoon, a fitness center, yoga classes, and live Hawaiian music — as well as cultural activities like ukulele lessons, lei making and hula lessons. Recent guests at Royal Kona, located in Kailua-Kona on the Big Island, rave about the lush tropical setting, cleanliness of the resort, and the variety of things to do on the property and nearby.

There are various packages available when you book online that can save you money and make your stay feel more like one at an all-inclusive resort. The “Royal Experience Package” includes free daily breakfast, a sunset dinner cruise and a luau for two, while other room add-ons can include breakfast or parking and car rental. There are also additional perks or discounts like welcome amenities or snack baskets if you sign up for the resort’s free Royal Rewards loyalty program.

Address: 75-5852 Ali’i Drive, Kailua-Kona, HI 96740

Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa: Oahu

This family-friendly resort combines everyone’s favorite Disney characters with a tropical paradise. There is no resort fee at this O’ahu property; amenities include six pools, a private beach, a waterslide, a lazy river, a fitness club and classes, character experiences, and a complimentary kids club. Resortgoers at Aulani call it a good destination for multigenerational trips, given the 30-plus free experiences ranging from nature tours and Disney movie nights to fire pit storytelling and live music. You can also take advantage of ukulele and hula lessons, teen game nights, and ice cream socials.

What’s more, there are plenty of opportunities to take photos and interact with favorite Disney pals, such as Mickey Mouse and Moana. Disney Vacation Club Members can qualify for an upgraded experience that could include room discounts and upgrades, along with complimentary parking, member gifts and access to member-exclusive activities such as character dance parties and traditional Hawaiian oli (a cultural chant) experiences.

Address: 92-1185 Ali’inui Drive, Kapolei, HI 96707

The Kahala Hotel & Resort: Oahu

[IMAGE]

This five-star resort offers an oceanfront escape with beach access that guests describe as a luxurious retreat with attentive service and thoughtful amenities in an exclusive residential setting. Featuring views of Diamond Head and Koko Head crater, the property is less than 5 miles from activities like surfing at Waikiki Beach or shopping on Kalakaua.

The complimentary amenities at The Kahala Hotel & Resort include a lei greeting, bottled water, access to a health and fitness center, Hawaiian cultural classes (think: lei making and lauhala weaving), coffee and tea in the mornings, bicycle rentals, shuttle service to nearby shopping centers, and beach loungers — all without a resort fee. Resort guests can also book a free portrait session on the hotel grounds (but photo purchases are an additional fee).

To save some additional money, consider a vacation package with inclusions like daily breakfast or a spa credit at the full-service Kahala Spa. For a more meaningful vacation, the “M?lama Hawaii” package includes activities like beach cleanups and coastal restoration tours. For additional ease and potential savings, the resort offers airfare and room bundles.

Address: 500 Kahala Ave., Honolulu, HI 96816

The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua: Maui

[IMAGE]

Enjoy a tropical vacation at this property, situated on 54 acres with expansive ocean views and two championship golf courses. The daily resort fee at The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua includes an enhanced lei greeting, a photo session, fitness classes and cultural tours, as well as activities like tennis, basketball and shuffleboard.

Guests can also swim; take a yoga, hula or origami class; make a flower crown; go on a self-guided cultural art tour throughout the hotel; or lounge by the three-tiered pool. As the evening winds down, partake in a nightly Hawaiian sunset ceremony. During peak whale season (from mid-January to March) it’s possible to see humpbacks from the property, and guests can learn more about the local marine life through its Ambassadors of the Environment program.

Featured packages include amenities such as valet parking, resort credits and golf. One of the best values, especially for families, is to upgrade to the Club Experience, which includes exclusive access to The Ritz-Carlton Club Lounge at the Anuenue Room: It features unlimited complimentary food and beverage offerings throughout the day, as well as grab-and-go items to take to the beach or back to your room. Recent travelers rave about the grounds, though some note the hotel gets very crowded during corporate events.

Address: 1 Ritz-Carlton Drive, Kapalua, HI 96761

Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea: Maui

[IMAGE]

At this resort — the only Maui property without a resort fee ? guests can be greeted with a lei, enjoy hula and torch lighting performances nightly, try out the putting green and croquet lawn, and have fun in the game room. Chilled poolside treats are served throughout the day at the Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea. You can also take a swim in the ocean or pool and keep an eye out for breaching humpback whales (seasonally).

Experience the outdoors by touring the gardens, paddling an outrigger canoe, taking a scuba class, and venturing beyond the resort with the property’s complimentary car service to various locations throughout Wailea. Families will appreciate the free kids program with games, art, gardening and cooking classes, a touch pool, cultural activities, movies, and more. Resortgoers here praise the grounds and the variety of on-site dining options.

To make the most of your stay, upgrade to the Club Floor: Additional amenities include access to the private Club Lounge with continental breakfast, afternoon tea, snacks, hors d’oeuvres, evening cocktails and dessert. For extra perks, book a select oceanfront suite and you’ll get complimentary daily breakfast, welcome flowers, an in-room Peloton bike, free parking, airport transfers, laundry services and a personal assistant.

Address: 3900 Wailea Alanui Drive, Maui, HI 96753

Royal Lahaina Resort: Maui

For low-key accommodations in a convenient location at Ka’anapali, the Royal Lahaina Resort is a great option. The resort fee includes complimentary fitness classes such as yoga and Zumba; Hawaiian cultural classes including ukulele and hula lessons; a $20 spa service credit; a fitness facility; and courts for tennis, shuffleboard and bocce.

Explore the grounds on a self-guided botanical garden tour, refill your water bottle at stations throughout the property, and take the shuttle to nearby shops and restaurants at Whalers Village. You can save by booking in advance or by staying three or more nights. Recent visitors recommend adding the luau experience.

Address: 2780 Kekaa Drive, Lahaina, HI 96761

1 Hotel Hanalei Bay: Kauai

[IMAGE]

If you’re looking to stay at a hotel that is environmentally friendly, LEED certified and carbon neutral — as well as one that focuses on wellness and promotes exploration of its natural surroundings — then head to 1 Hotel Hanalei Bay. This property sits in Princeville next to Hanalei Bay, on the other side of Kaua’i from Poipu. Guests say the idyllic setting is perfect for snorkeling, kayaking and paddleboarding. There is no resort fee, parking is free, and guests have complimentary use of an Audi e-tron. Spend less by booking with an offer than includes up to 30% off your stay, plus a resort credit. Or, take your vacation to the next level by booking a unique experience bundle with inclusions. These perks can include an airport transfer via helicopter; a private surf session with legendary surfer Bill Hamilton; a private oceanfront dinner and a couples massage; daily breakfast and personal training; or private cooking lessons with a chef.

Address: 5520 Ka Haku Road, Princeville, HI 96722

Why Trust U.S. News Travel

Sharael Kolberg is a U.S. News & World Report contributor with a wealth of knowledge about the Hawaiian islands, having lived there for several years. She has called O’ahu and Maui home and is a graduate of the University of Hawaii’s journalism program. Kolberg has visited all of the islands several times (except Ni’ihau, the “Forbidden Island”). Two of her favorite resorts are Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa — even without kids — and the luxurious Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea.

