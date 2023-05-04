Alector: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — Alector Inc. (ALEC) on Thursday reported a loss…

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — Alector Inc. (ALEC) on Thursday reported a loss of $45.9 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the South San Francisco, California-based company said it had a loss of 55 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 75 cents per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $16.5 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.2 million.

Alector expects full-year revenue in the range of $15 million to $25 million.

Alector shares have dropped 27% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $6.72, a drop of 34% in the last 12 months.

