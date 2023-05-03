Albemarle: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Albemarle Corp. (ALB) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $1.24 billion.…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Albemarle Corp. (ALB) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $1.24 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of $10.51. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $10.32 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $6.93 per share.

The specialty chemicals company posted revenue of $2.58 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.74 billion.

Albemarle expects full-year earnings in the range of $20.75 to $25.75 per share, with revenue in the range of $9.8 billion to $11.5 billion.

Albemarle shares have decreased 20% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $172.91, a fall of 12% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ALB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ALB

