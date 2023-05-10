Alarm.com: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TYSONS, Va. (AP) — TYSONS, Va. (AP) — Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (ALRM) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $14.4…

TYSONS, Va. (AP) — Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (ALRM) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $14.4 million.

The Tysons, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 28 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 41 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 30 cents per share.

The security service company posted revenue of $209.7 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $207.3 million.

Alarm.com expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.55 to $1.60 per share, with revenue in the range of $855.9 million to $881.5 million.

Alarm.com shares have dropped 3% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $47.90, a drop of 17% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ALRM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ALRM

