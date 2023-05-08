Akoustis: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (AP) — HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (AKTS) on Monday reported a loss of $15.5 million…

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (AP) — HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (AKTS) on Monday reported a loss of $15.5 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Huntersville, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 20 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 18 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $7.4 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.5 million.

The company’s shares closed at $2.90. A year ago, they were trading at $4.29.

This story was generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research.

