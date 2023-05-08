Akebia Therapeutics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) on Monday reported a loss of $26.2 million in its first quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents.
The kidney disease treatment developer posted revenue of $40.1 million in the period.
The company’s shares closed at $1.09. A year ago, they were trading at 38 cents.
