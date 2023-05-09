Air Products and Chemicals: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter net…

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $439.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Allentown, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $1.97. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.74 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.64 per share.

The seller of gases for industrial, medical and other uses posted revenue of $3.2 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.02 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Air Products and Chemicals expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.85 to $2.95. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $2.77.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $11.30 to $11.50 per share.

Air Products and Chemicals shares have dropped 4% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen nearly 8%. The stock has increased 25% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on APD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/APD

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.