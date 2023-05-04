Agios Pharmaceuticals: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) on Thursday reported a loss of $81 million…

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) on Thursday reported a loss of $81 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of $1.47.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.72 per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $5.6 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.4 million.

Agios Pharmaceuticals shares have declined 19% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped slightly more than 1% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AGIO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AGIO

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.