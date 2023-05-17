Agilysys: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) — ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) — Agilysys Inc. (AGYS) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $4.1…

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) — ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) — Agilysys Inc. (AGYS) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $4.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Alpharetta, Georgia-based company said it had profit of 14 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 26 cents per share.

The software provider for the lodging and leisure sectors posted revenue of $52.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $14.6 million, or 49 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $198.1 million.

Agilysys expects full-year revenue in the range of $230 million to $235 million.

Agilysys shares have fallen nearly 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

