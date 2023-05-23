Agilent: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit…

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $302 million.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Clara, California-based company said it had profit of $1.02. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.27 per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $1.27 per share.

The scientific instrument maker posted revenue of $1.72 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.67 billion.

For the current quarter ending in July, Agilent expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.36 to $1.38. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.39.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.64 billion to $1.68 billion for the fiscal third quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $1.77 billion.

Agilent expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.60 to $5.65 per share, with revenue ranging from $6.93 billion to $7.03 billion.

Agilent shares have dropped 14% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen 8%. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $128.86, a climb of slightly more than 2% in the last 12 months.

