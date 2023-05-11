Agile Therapeutics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) on Thursday reported a loss of $5.4 million…

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) on Thursday reported a loss of $5.4 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Princeton, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of $5.91. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $7.76 per share.

The developer of prescription contraceptive products for women posted revenue of $3.8 million in the period.

Agile Therapeutics shares have decreased 50% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $5.68, a drop of 93% in the last 12 months.

