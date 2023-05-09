Affirm Holdings: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $205.7 million…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $205.7 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 69 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 91 cents per share.

The operator of digital commerce platform posted revenue of $381 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $366.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Affirm Holdings said it expects revenue in the range of $390 million to $415 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.53 billion to $1.56 billion.

Affirm Holdings shares have increased 27% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $12.30, a fall of 40% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AFRM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AFRM

