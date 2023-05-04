Aemetis: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) — CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) — Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) on Thursday reported a loss of $26.4 million in…

CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) — CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) — Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) on Thursday reported a loss of $26.4 million in its first quarter.

The Cupertino, California-based company said it had a loss of 73 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 29 cents per share.

The renewable fuels and specialty chemicals company posted revenue of $2.2 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $58.2 million.

The company’s shares closed at $2.17. A year ago, they were trading at $10.14.

