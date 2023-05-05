AdvanSix: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — AdvanSix Inc. (ASIX) on Friday reported first-quarter profit of $35 million. On…

On a per-share basis, the Parsippany, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of $1.22. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to $1.30 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.02 per share.

The polymer resins producer posted revenue of $400.5 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $411.2 million.

AdvanSix shares have dropped nearly 8% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 27% in the last 12 months.

