Advanced Micro: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) on Tuesday reported a first-quarter loss of $139 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Santa Clara, California-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 60 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 15 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 56 cents per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $5.35 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Thirteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.3 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Advanced Micro said it expects revenue in the range of $5 billion to $5.6 billion. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $5.93 billion.

Advanced Micro shares have risen 39% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $89.91, rising slightly in the last 12 months.

