Adma Biologics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RAMSEY, N.J. (AP) — RAMSEY, N.J. (AP) — Adma Biologics Inc. (ADMA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $6.8 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Ramsey, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents.

The infectious disease drug developer posted revenue of $56.9 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit $3.57. A year ago, they were trading at $1.61.

