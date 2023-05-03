Adient: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Adient PLC (ADNT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $15 million in its fiscal…

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Adient PLC (ADNT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $15 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 32 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 41 cents per share.

The automotive seating and interiors supplier posted revenue of $3.91 billion in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.72 billion.

Adient shares have climbed 7% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 6.5% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ADNT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ADNT

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.