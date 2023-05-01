Addus HomeCare: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Addus HomeCare Corp. (ADUS) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $12.7…

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Addus HomeCare Corp. (ADUS) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $12.7 million.

The Frisco, Texas-based company said it had profit of 78 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 97 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 90 cents per share.

The provider of home-based personal care, nursing and rehabilitative therapy services posted revenue of $251.6 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $249 million.

Addus HomeCare shares have fallen 11% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $88.78, a climb of slightly more than 5% in the last 12 months.

