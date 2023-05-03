Adaptive Biotechnologies: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. (ADPT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $57.7 million in its…

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. (ADPT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $57.7 million in its first quarter.

The Seattle-based company said it had a loss of 40 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 34 cents per share.

The life-sciences research company posted revenue of $37.6 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $36.5 million.

Adaptive Biotechnologies shares have fallen almost 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $7.51, a decrease of 16% in the last 12 months.

