Acushnet: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FAIRHAVEN, Mass. (AP) — FAIRHAVEN, Mass. (AP) — Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $93.3 million.

The Fairhaven, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of $1.36 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.09 per share.

The golf products maker posted revenue of $686.3 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $626 million.

Acushnet expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.33 billion to $2.38 billion.

