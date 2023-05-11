Live Radio
AcuityAds: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 11, 2023, 8:50 AM

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (ILLM) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.6 million in its first quarter.

The Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share.

The provider of digital advertising services posted revenue of $19.6 million in the period.

_____

