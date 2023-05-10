AcelRx Pharmaceuticals: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HAYWARD, Calif. (AP) — HAYWARD, Calif. (AP) — AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $8.2 million…

HAYWARD, Calif. (AP) — HAYWARD, Calif. (AP) — AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $8.2 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hayward, California-based company said it had a loss of 75 cents. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit 71 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $4.16.

