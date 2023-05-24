Abercrombie: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (AP) — NEW ALBANY, Ohio (AP) — Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter…

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (AP) — NEW ALBANY, Ohio (AP) — Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $16.6 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the New Albany, Ohio-based company said it had net income of 32 cents. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 39 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 2 cents per share.

The teen clothing retailer posted revenue of $836 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $812.2 million.

Abercrombie shares have risen slightly since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 14% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ANF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ANF

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.