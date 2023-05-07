7 Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

Identifying stocks to buy and hold for decades rather than months or years can be difficult. The world and the…

Identifying stocks to buy and hold for decades rather than months or years can be difficult. The world and the economy are constantly changing, creating risks for long-term investors.

A dividend payment from a large, profitable company with a leading market share in a stable or growing industry is about the closest thing to a guarantee a long-term investor can find in the market. In fact, dividends alone have accounted for about 40% of total stock market returns since 1930, according to Fidelity.

Here are seven attractively valued dividend stocks investors can bet on for the long term, according to Morningstar analysts:

Stock Forward Dividend yield Cisco Systems Inc. (ticker: CSCO) 3.2% Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) 7.3% Honeywell International Inc. (HON) 2.2% Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) 3.1% 3M Co. (MMM) 6.2% Dow Inc. (DOW) 5.5% Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) 6.2%

Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO)

Cisco Systems designs and sells networking, security, collaboration and cloud computing technology. Analyst William Kerwin says Cisco is a market leader in enterprise networking and has a leading share in switching, routing and wireless access. Kerwin says hybrid work and hybrid cloud environments will support Cisco’s demand, and the company’s sticky and intertwined products will help fend off competition. He says Cisco’s core markets will continue to deliver slow and steady growth, and the company will expand profit margins as it adds more software and subscription revenue. Morningstar has a “buy” rating and $56 fair value estimate for CSCO stock, which closed at $48.41 on May 24.

Sector: Technology

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

Verizon Communications is the largest U.S. wireless carrier, and the company also offers wireline and broadband services. Verizon’s dividend is the highest yield on this list and the highest yield of any stock in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Analyst Michael Hodel says Verizon management has been focused on cash flow and customer growth, but the company would be better served by prioritizing long-term profitability. Verizon delivered modest customer growth in late 2022, and the company expects customer metrics to improve in 2023. Morningstar has a “buy” rating and $57 fair value estimate for VZ stock, which closed at $35.87 on May 24.

Sector: Communication services

Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

Honeywell is an industrial conglomerate that specializes in aviation, industrial process automation, building automation, industrial materials and safety equipment. Honeywell is also the only stock on this list that has outperformed the S&P 500 over the past decade, generating a total return of 211% in that time compared to the S&P 500’s 149%. Analyst Joshua Aguilar says Honeywell’s sales momentum and large backlog set the stock up for long-term outperformance. Aguilar says Honeywell is a top multi-industry firm, and its aerospace and performance and material technologies businesses have been particularly strong performers. Morningstar has a “buy” rating and $225 fair value estimate for HON stock, which closed at $191.86 on May 24.

Sector: Industrials

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS)

Goldman Sachs is one of the world’s leading investment banks and securities companies. Financial sector stocks have been weighed down by a banking crisis in 2023, but analyst Michael Wong says a sequential rebound in trading revenue helped Goldman offset a downturn in investment banking revenue in the first quarter. Wong says Goldman is focused on maximizing customer wallet share and growing its financing business. In addition, it is dialing back its traditional banking business while increasing wealth management fees and scaling its platforms business. Morningstar has a “buy” rating and $410 fair value estimate for GS stock, which closed at $319.81 on May 24.

Sector: Financials

3M Co. (MMM)

3M is a diversified global manufacturing company that provides a wide range of manufacturing, industrial, health care, safety and consumer products. Aguilar says the first half of 2023 will be difficult for 3M, but he expects significant improvement in the back half of the year. 3M is dealing with liability tied to its perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl, or PFAS, products and uncertainty over military earplugs litigation. However, Aguilar says 3M has unique technology that is difficult to replicate, and its unwillingness to grant licenses gives the company pricing leverage. Morningstar has a “buy” rating and $127 fair value estimate for MMM stock, which closed at $96.99 on May 24.

Sector: Industrials

Dow Inc. (DOW)

Dow is a global chemical product producer and distributor that specializes in polyolefins, chlor-alkali products and coatings. Dow’s history dates back more than 125 years, and analyst Katherine Olexa says the stock is undervalued given its long-term growth prospects. Olexa says 2023 will likely be a difficult year for Dow based on challenging conditions in the industrial, housing and consumer durable goods markets. Fortunately, she says the company should return to growth in 2024 and will generate 4% average annual sales growth through at least 2027. Morningstar has a “buy” rating and $72 fair value estimate for DOW stock, which closed at $51.32 on May 24.

Sector: Materials

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA)

Walgreens Boots Alliance is a drug store retailer that also serves as an integrated pharmacy and health care services provider. Analyst Keonhee Kim says Walgreens’ U.S. health care business has been a strong performer, and the company’s decision to increase its minimum wage to $15 will help alleviate staffing shortages. Kim says Walgreens will continue to invest in its health care business to accelerate its path to profitability. The company plans to open at least 600 Village Medical locations by 2025 as it evolves into a one-stop health care provider. Morningstar has a “buy” rating and $48 fair value estimate for WBA stock, which closed at $30.79 on May 24.

Sector: Health care

7 Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 05/25/23: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.