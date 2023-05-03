3 Steps International College Students Should Take Before Coming to Campus

Newly admitted undergraduate international students are likely to feel a mix of excitement and uncertainty about what to expect when…

Newly admitted undergraduate international students are likely to feel a mix of excitement and uncertainty about what to expect when they arrive on U.S. campuses in the fall.

And even though the United States’ COVID-19 public health emergency has officially ended, there are some remnants of the pandemic in how schools handle incoming students from abroad.

“The world has changed with the pandemic that started in 2020, and while many policies and procedures have relaxed, the way we operate has fundamentally shifted,” says Kate Child, associate dean for academic services at Bennington College in Vermont, who focuses on first year and international student support.

For example, since the pandemic began, Bennington has added an online international student orientation in the summer for students to get acquainted with other students and staff and upperclass student leaders.

“It was a great addition to our support for incoming international students and we’ll keep it even as international students are able to arrive early and have in-person orientations,” says Child. Bennington has also continued to ask all students, faculty and staff to take an at-home COVID test before traveling back to campus, and if positive, to remain in place, she says.

While school policies can vary, international students accepted for fall 2023 are advised to follow these three steps:

Monitor Emails and School Websites

Incoming international students should keep an eye on emails and information posted on their school’s websites that contain regular announcements and updates, experts say.

“Email continues to be one of the primary modes of communication between college administrators and incoming students. Form good habits before you arrive on campus by checking email constantly,” says Child.

She says a school’s website can be a good place to find FAQs, an archive of past campuswide communications and policies and procedures.

Many schools have a separate admissions webpage for newly admitted international students, or international student office pages that provide information and links to a wide range of resources. For example, Arizona State University has an admissions page that lists next steps like applying for a student visa, and the University of Rochester in New York has an international services office page that similarly offers step-by-step procedures for incoming students.

“Campus websites are a great resource for international students,” says Anna Wimberly, director of the International Center at the University of California–Irvine. “Reviewing this information is helpful in getting a lot of student questions answered.”

Christian Stuart, executive director of international student services at Andrews University in Michigan, says it’s important for international students to monitor emails from their universities and international student services offices since many schools are still in a phase of transition out of the pandemic. He notes that some schools may be closer to normalcy in their practices and expectations than others.

“Although the COVID-related flexibilities regarding taking online classes and late arrivals on campus are quickly disappearing, there may be some COVID-era procedures and policies still in place and still others that have emerged as a direct result of the pandemic,” Stuart says.

Attend Virtual Information Sessions

Virtual information sessions are among the components left over from the pandemic that are still utilized at many universities. International students can still make online contact with a school’s international admissions and services staff and attend information sessions and meet-and-greets over Zoom or other videoconferencing tools.

At UCI, Wimberly says incoming international first-year students are required to complete two components of orientation, one online and one in person. She says students should anticipate additional information sent to them from the school’s orientation office.

“Engaging with your college’s incoming student Facebook group, Instagram, Discord and/or admissions apps such as ZeeMee, as well as attending virtual information sessions and in-person orientation will set you up for success in the fall,” says Child.

Bryan Jue, senior director for outreach and communication in the undergraduate admissions office at UCI says this year the school has a landing page for students outside of California to sign up for various online workshops hosted by school staff. Offerings include small group Q&A sessions with an admissions counselor; a housing application workshop; a panel on how to navigate student life; cost and value of UCI for non-resident students; and a livestream campus tour where students can directly interact with student tour guides via Zoom.

“In addition, we are managing a Discord channel for students to ask questions and hosting Instagram Live Q&A sessions with current students. These workshops and events are the best way to learn from current students what campus life is like if they cannot physically come to the campus,” says Jue.

Stay in Touch With the International Student Office

Incoming students should stay in touch with their school’s international student services office, which can keep students updated on visa requirements and deadlines and other information, experts say.

“As we continue to transition out of the pandemic and move into the school year, international students should check their main campus websites and their international student services office websites for updates, clarifications and instructions,” Stuart says.

If answers cannot be found through emailed and published school communication, Stuart recommends international students contact a designated school official to make sure they understand what is expected of them by their school and by government visa requirements.

“Students should keep in communication with their international student office frequently. Getting advice on moving expeditiously on passport renewals and student visas is critical given how backed up government offices are,” says Allen Koh, CEO of Cardinal Education, a California-based education consulting company.

Koh, who works with international students on six continents, says there is always a possibility that an international student’s country could block them from leaving. He says international students who remain in touch with their university’s international student office “will be able to attend the subsequent year if they are not able to attend in the fall and have a good relationship with someone in the office who believes the student has done all they can.”

Child says immigration policies and practices continually shift and evolve.

“Keeping in close conversations with your ISS office will ensure that you have all of the necessary information,” Child says.

