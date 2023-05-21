21Vianet: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BEIJING (AP) — BEIJING (AP) — 21Vianet Group Inc. (VNET) on Wednesday reported earnings of $12 million in its first…

Listen now to WTOP News

BEIJING (AP) — BEIJING (AP) — 21Vianet Group Inc. (VNET) on Wednesday reported earnings of $12 million in its first quarter.

The Beijing-based company said it had profit of 6 cents per share.

The provider of carrier-neutral internet data center services posted revenue of $262.9 million in the period.

21Vianet expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.11 billion to $1.15 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VNET at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VNET

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.