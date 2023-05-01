1stdibs: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — 1stdibs.com Inc. (DIBS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $8.1 million in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — 1stdibs.com Inc. (DIBS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $8.1 million in its first quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents per share.

The upscale online retailer posted revenue of $22.2 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, 1stdibs said it expects revenue in the range of $20.1 million to $21.3 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DIBS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DIBS

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.