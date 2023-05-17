7 Best Packing Cubes of 2023, Chosen by Travel Experts

Even the most seasoned travelers can struggle to pack efficiently, which is why packing cubes — organizational containers for your…

Even the most seasoned travelers can struggle to pack efficiently, which is why packing cubes — organizational containers for your suitcase — are so popular. Many luggage brands sell their own packing cubes for travel, making it easy to choose a set that not only matches but fits perfectly in your luggage. Still, travel experts say Eagle Creek makes the best packing cubes.

(Note: Prices were accurate at the time of publication; they may fluctuate due to demand and supply chain issues.)

Best Overall Compression Packing Cubes: Eagle Creek Pack-It Reveal Cube Set

“I swear by the Eagle Creek Pack-It Reveal Cube Set,” says Christine Sarkis, editor in chief at FamilyVacationist. “They’re lightweight, you can see into them without needing to unzip them, and the fabric texture isn’t slippery so as you’re wedging carefully rolled items of clothing into them, they don’t pop out.” Made from recycled materials, these durable, water-resistant packing cubes are also backed by Eagle Creek’s lifetime warranty (even if purchased on Amazon). “I’m going on 20 years with mine!” says travel expert Candice Criscione of Mom in Italy. The Pack-It Reveal Cube Set includes three packing cubes in different sizes.

Price: $36 or less

Best Overall Traditional Packing Cubes: Veken Packing Cubes

With nearly 18,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating on Amazon, the Veken Packing Cubes are the clear winner in this category. “I have owned these cubes for a few years now, and they have been very durable despite taking many trips and not exactly being gentle with them,” says Phil Dengler of The Vacationer, adding that the price is a bargain for the value. The six-piece set includes a laundry bag and shoe bag, and the other four cubes have a mesh lid for easy visibility and breathability. The Veken Packing Cubes are available in a dozen different colors.

Price: $19.99 or less

Best for Backpacking: Eagle Creek Pack-It Isolate Compression Cube Set

The Pack-It Isolate Compression Cube Set from Eagle Creek comes highly recommended by frequent travelers, particularly for backpacking trips. Available in a set of two or three, these packing cubes are lightweight yet durable, with self-repairing zippers (standard on all Eagle Creek packing cubes) designed to withstand overpacking. The Isolate packing cubes are also machine-washable — a rarity for packing cubes.

Caroline Teel, managing editor at SmarterTravel, uses packing cubes specifically for adventure travel and appreciates that these compression bags are pre-treated with an anti-microbial agent that prevents odors. “Having recently used them on an eight-day hiking trip on Mount Kilimanjaro, I can confirm they work in that department!” she says. She adds that while she’s tested a variety of packing cubes, she always comes back to Eagle Creek.

Price: $45 or less

Best for Formal Wear: Eagle Creek Pack-It Starter Set

Slightly different from the Pack-It Reveal and Pack-It Isolate, the Pack-It Starter Set includes a large mesh folder with folder board for minimizing wrinkled garments — a good alternative to a traditional garment bag. The folder can hold up to 12 dress shirts, dresses, and the like, making this set an ideal choice for business travel or cruise vacations that require formal wear. The other two cubes (small and medium-sized) are ideal for casual clothing, under garments and accessories. These packing cubes are also treated with an anti-microbial agent to block odor-causing bacteria and — sans the folding board — they are water-resistant and machine washable.

Price: $55 or less

Best for Kids: EzPacking Clear Packing Cubes

“My kids (9 and 11) prefer these clear packing cubes,” says Sarkis. “They’re a little deeper and more rigid, and you can see everything in them, which helps kids pack for themselves and stay organized on the road.” Even if you travel with little ones, you may find these clear packing cubes useful for organizing baby gear and locating essentials on the go. The EzPacking Clear Packing Cubes come in a set of four and are available in a variety of colors.

Price: $56.99 or less

Best Size Options: Tripped Travel Gear Compression Cubes

Many travelers like the compression cubes offered by Tripped Travel Gear, a small business owned by a globetrotting couple (and their dog). Their innovative luggage line includes a two-, six- and seven-piece set of packing cubes; the seven-piece set is especially noteworthy for its variety of cubes, which includes a shoe bag, laundry bag and a tube-shaped cube that’s useful for storing electronics such as hair irons.

These packing cubes also feature an external pocket. “You can use this pocket to store clothing as you use it, to keep the clean and dirty clothes separate,” says Andrew Uyal of the travel blog, Flights and Footsteps. The packing cubes are available in solid colors as well as national park and other travel-themed prints.

Price: $49.95 or less

Best for Style: Lug Compression Packing Cubes

Rachael Hood, luggage expert and senior editor of Travel at U.S. News, loves the fun colors and patterns — which include tartan plaid, polka dots and florals — on these packing cubes by Lug. The lightweight cubes can store a lot before compressing down to just one inch in thickness, and they each feature a carrying handle. “They make packing so easy,” says Hood. “I can fit 6 to 8 tops in the larger one and the smaller is ideal for socks and other accessories.” She adds that these make the perfect travel gift.

Price: $36.72 or less

How to Use Packing Cubes

— Pack a set for each family member: “We have different color packing cubes for each member of the family so when we open the suitcase, it’s easy for everyone to grab their own color and get organized in the hotel room or wherever,” says travel writer, Terry Ward, who is frequently on the go with her family. She also notes that her family is able to save on luggage fees by using packing cubes in a single checked suitcase.

— Consider more than one set: Packing cubes are also useful for organizing toiletries, shoes, travel adaptors and cords, and other miscellaneous items.

— Categorize each cube: Pack each cube by activity or clothing type, such as active wear, swimwear and underwear.

— Pack with the mesh side facing up: If you buy mesh packing cubes, this packing tip will help you easily identify the contents of each packing cube (which can be especially useful in the event you need to open up your carry-on bag at airport security).

— Roll your clothing: Many travelers swear by rolling their clothing instead of folding it in their luggage, noting this tactic saves space and minimizes wrinkles. The same can be said for packing cubes.

— Use them for dirty laundry: If your packing cubes don’t have pockets for dirty laundry like the Tripped Travel Gear bags do, you can still use your packing cubes to contain dirty laundry; just avoid using mesh cubes if you’re concerned about the smell of soiled clothing pervading your bag.

— Use them for errands: Packing cubes are useful for everyday outings, too. “I use a smaller packing cube to keep diapers, wipes and a changing pad handy in my backpack when we’re out exploring,” says Criscione.

Why Trust U.S. News Travel

Amanda Norcross strangely enjoys decluttering, a hidden “talent” that’s especially useful when traveling. She’s previously organized her belongings in miscellaneous small travel bags, but purchased the Eagle Creek Pack-It Reveal Cube Set

after speaking with fellow travel experts for this article.

Update 05/17/23: This article was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.