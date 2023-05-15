Attending higher education can be costly, especially at the graduate level. Although medical degrees in particular often lead to lucrative…

Attending higher education can be costly, especially at the graduate level. Although medical degrees in particular often lead to lucrative salaries, potential medical students must decide if the cost of attendance is worth the investment.

According to the most recent U.S. News data on tuition and fees for 43 private medical schools ranked for both research and primary care, the average cost of attending was about $63,000.

But tuition rates were much higher at some private medical schools. At the 15 most expensive ranked private medical schools, the average cost of tuition and fees was about $70,000. (For the majority of schools, U.S. News used tuition data for the 2022-2023 school year. But for the 17 medical schools that did not submit data for this year’s survey, last year’s survey responses were used. See the full methodology here.)

Among these schools, Case Western Reserve University in Ohio was the most expensive, charging about $73,000 in 2022-2023. Among all medical schools ranked for both primary care and research, Baylor College of Medicine in Texas had the lowest tuition and fees, about $36,000.

Fees are a small chunk of the total cost of attendance and vary per school. Georgetown University in Washington, D.C. had the highest fees on the list, about $13,000 last year. Comparably, the average fees at these 15 most expensive private medical schools were nearly one-fourth of that cost, about $3,000.

The majority of these 15 med schools are located on the East Coast, with the most — three each — in Massachusetts and New York. The remaining schools are in California, Illinois, Missouri and Ohio.

Seven of the schools ranked in the top 30 for the U.S. News Best Medical Schools for Research, the highest being Harvard at No. 1. But only two — Brown University in Rhode Island and Harvard — placed in the top 30 for the Best Medical Schools for Primary Care rankings. Harvard was the only private medical school on the list with a top-30 spot in both categories.

Below are the 15 priciest ranked private medical schools. Unranked schools, which did not meet certain criteria required by U.S. News to be numerically ranked, were not considered for this report.

* This school declined to submit a survey. Data displayed is from the 2022 data collection period.

School officials can access historical data and rankings, including of peer institutions, via U.S. News Academic Insights.

The tuition and fees data above is correct as of May 17, 2023.

