The emerging benefit of unlimited time off

An unlimited vacation policy sounds like a dream. You get to hit the slopes in Switzerland or jet off to Thailand whenever you like and not be limited to a fixed time off each year. This unstructured freedom is relatively rare, though. According to a 2022 employee benefits survey by the Society for Human Resource Management, only 6% of employers offer it. Still, those companies are out there.

Angela Tait, people operations strategist and founder of Tait Consulting, says, “A lot of employees like the option of having unlimited (paid time off) but don’t utilize it as much as you would think.” She compares unlimited paid time off to amenities at an apartment complex. They’re the shiny objects that draw you in when applying for the apartment (the job), but hardly anyone uses them after moving in (getting hired).

To avoid letting your unlimited benefit go to waste, Tait encourages you to “utilize the PTO given to take breaks throughout your time at the company.” And as long as you “ensure that your work is covered while you’re out of the office,” there’s no need to feel like you’re abusing the policy.

On the hunt for employers that offer this perk? We’ve compiled a list of 13 companies that offer unlimited vacation days so you don’t have to spend hours scouring the internet. Note that this is by no means a comprehensive list, but it’s a great place to start if you’re looking for employers that offer unlimited paid time off as an employee benefit.

Netflix

What the company does: Netflix is the world’s leading subscription-based media streaming platform, offering thousands of award-winning TV shows, documentaries, movies and original content.

Unlimited vacation policy: At Netflix, salaried employees can take as much time off as they want. The company’s “Work Life Philosophy” page states that they “don’t set a holiday and vacation schedule, so you can observe what’s important to you — including when your mind and body need a break.” In other words, they trust their employees to work smarter, not harder.

Besides not tracking the number of vacation days per year, the company also doesn’t track the hours employees work per day or week.

Oracle

What the company does: This Austin, Texas-based computer technology company is best known for its cloud-, hardware- and license-related services.

Unlimited vacation policy: Oracle offers unlimited vacation time — or “flexible vacation” as they call it — to their salaried employees. Eligible employees can take time off at any time as long as they receive preapproval from their manager beforehand.

Employees who are not eligible for flexible vacation will receive 13 vacation days a year for the first three years and 18 days annually after that.

LinkedIn

What the company does: LinkedIn is a social platform for professionals to network, search for jobs and publish articles to establish an online presence.

Unlimited vacation policy: LinkedIn is known for prioritizing employee wellness. In addition to unlimited vacation time, the company celebrates the end of each year with a week-long paid companywide shutdown to reward employees for their hard work. The benefits don’t stop there — LinkedIn employees also get to customize their benefits with fitness classes, gym memberships, massages and even personal trainers.

Zoom

What the company does: Zoom became a household name in 2020 during the onset of the pandemic. It’s a cloud-based video conference platform where users can virtually meet and communicate with others.

Unlimited vacation policy: Zoom offers its employees 10 paid holidays and seven sick days per year on top of their My-Time-Off, the company’s equivalent of the unlimited vacation policy. MTO allows Zoom employees the flexibility to take time off whenever they need to without worrying about accruing or losing vacation days.

Evernote

What the company does: This company designs a popular note-taking software, Evernote, that allows users to organize digital notes and keep them synced across all devices.

Unlimited vacation policy: One major perk of working at Evernote is that besides access to medical, dental, vision, life and disability insurance, you can take as many vacation days as you like. To encourage employees to take advantage of its unlimited paid time off policy, Evernote even offers those who take a break of five days or longer a $1,000 annual vacation stipend as a reward.

Salesforce

What the company does: Salesforce creates cloud-based customer relationship management tools and solutions for companies across various industries.

Unlimited vacation policy: If you’re on the hunt for a company that values work-life balance, consider Salesforce. Not only do they provide wellness reimbursements, matching 401(k) contributions and free financial education programs, but they also offer a generous and flexible paid time off policy so you can take time off to recharge.

Asana

What the company does: Asana offers collaborative project management software for teams, making it easier for them to track projects, keep tasks organized and streamline communication.

Unlimited vacation policy: Asana has undoubtedly set the bar high when it comes to workplace culture and employee benefits. Besides standard perks like gym membership reimbursements and paid parental leave, Asana goes above and beyond to support their staff by offering unlimited paid time off.

Vimeo

What the company does: Similar to YouTube, Vimeo is a video hosting, sharing and services platform where people worldwide can independently upload and share videos.

Unlimited vacation policy: Not only does Vimeo provide unlimited paid time off to their salaried employees, but they also have a generous paid parental leave policy that offers 12 weeks of fully paid leave for adoptive parents. Plus, Vimeo closes its offices early (at 1 p.m.) the day before a national holiday, giving employees extra time to celebrate with friends and family.

Roku

What the company does: This company manufactures a family of popular hardware digital media players such as Roku TVs and Roku players.

Unlimited vacation policy: If you’re looking to join a company that values work-life balance, consider checking out Roku. As long you can get your job done on time and not impact your team’s work, you can take as much time off as you want as a Roku salaried employee. On top of unlimited paid time off, Roku prioritizes their employees’ wellness by providing free lunch, snacks and a fitness center at their Bay Area headquarters.

HubSpot

What the company does: This customer relationship management software provides a platform to help companies attract customers, convert leads and close sales.

Unlimited vacation policy: HubSpot’s unlimited vacation policy lets you take time off whenever you want and for as long as you deem necessary. To ensure you’re getting the well-deserved break you need, the company even enforces a companywide mandatory week off in July. What’s more, once you hit the five-year mark with the company, you get a four-week paid sabbatical to take a vacation or acquire new skills.

Chegg

What the company does: Chegg is an online platform that provides digital and physical textbook rentals, homework help, online tutoring and other services catered to students.

Unlimited vacation policy: Chegg’s employees are not restricted to a limited number of vacation days per year. Instead, the company encourages them to take time off as needed — as long as they still get their tasks done. This flexible work arrangement promotes a healthy work-life balance and allows Chegg to attract and retain top talent.

Adobe

What the company does: Adobe is best known for its multimedia and creativity software products such as Photoshop, Creative Cloud and Acrobat Reader.

Unlimited vacation policy: Adobe provides generous vacation days and encourages employees to take advantage of this benefit. As the company states on its website, “There’s no specified amount of vacation days or paid time off for full-time Adobe employees, so we encourage you to work directly with your manager to arrange the time off you need when you need it.”

Twitter

What the company does: With over 450 million monthly active users as of 2022, Twitter is a popular microblogging and social media platform headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Unlimited vacation policy: Twitter doesn’t track the number of vacation days employees take, allowing them to take time off whenever they want in addition to the 10 companywide holidays. However, some current Twitter employees have reported on Glassdoor that despite the unlimited benefit, they struggle to make use of it due to heavy workloads.

