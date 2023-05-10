10 Colleges With Great Food Options

On-campus dining Some people shudder at the thought of college dining hall food. But that may not be necessary: Some…

On-campus dining

Some people shudder at the thought of college dining hall food. But that may not be necessary: Some schools across the country prize excellent dining, offering themed food nights and cooking with fresh and local ingredients.

Jaleena Cozzo — who earned a large social media following posting TikTok videos ranking college food, first as a student at the University of Alabama before graduating in 2022 — likes seeing a variety of ethnic options at campus dining halls. “I think that’s really important because students from all over get to be comfortable and see familiar foods,” says Cozzo, who has more than 164,000 followers and nearly 11 million video views on TikTok.

Students may also prioritize having fresh choices, clean venues and a large selection of foods that factor in diverse dietary needs and allergies, says Robert Nelson, CEO of the National Association of College & University Food Services, a resource for campus dining professionals.

When it comes to dining hall food, Cozzo advises students to “keep an open mind” and not make comparisons to a favorite family recipe or award-winning restaurant. Here are 10 colleges and universities, excluding culinary schools, with great on-campus eating.

Bowdoin College (ME)

To welcome new and returning students back to campus in the fall, Bowdoin College has a longstanding tradition — given its location in New England — of having a lobster bake. That tradition is repeated in the spring, the night before commencement, for graduating seniors and their families. Fruits, herbs and vegetables are grown in the Bowdoin Organic Garden, with all meals made from scratch and including vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options. Bowdoin offers five meal plans. Freshmen are required to purchase the “Res 19” plan, which is $4,361 per semester for the 2022-2023 academic year and includes up to 19 meals a week plus additional dining dollars, known as Polar Points, to use at any dining location on campus.

U.S. News rank: 6 (tie), National Liberal Arts Colleges

Hendrix College (AR)

The sustainability-focused Hendrix College gets many of its meal ingredients locally, including some dairy products, vegetables and poultry; promotes recycling and encourages students to skip the plate and put their food directly on the tray when possible. Additionally, dining services at this Arkansas college hosts “Sundae Thursdays,” a weekly tradition; celebrates holiday-themed days; and commemorates birthdays with a cake, candles and song. “It’s amazing what collegiate dining halls are doing to really create community,” Nelson says. “When you think about student success and how much time one spends in a classroom vis-à-vis in the dining facilities, it’s really important to build community.” Students can choose from three meal plans, ranging from $2,300 to $7,200 for the 2023-2024 academic year.

U.S. News rank: 102 (tie), National Liberal Arts Colleges

James Madison University (VA)

At James Madison University, there are 28 dining locations, including two buffet-style dining halls and popular chains like Chick-fil-A, Panda Express and Starbucks. For students who don’t want to leave their dorm room or library, food can be delivered from participating campus restaurants by a Starship robot through an app. “Students want flexibility in where they eat and when they eat, it’s not just breakfast and lunch anymore,” says Fedele Bauccio, CEO and co-founder at Bon Appétit Management Company, a food service provider. “They want to have the ability to grab a snack or something all day long and into the late night evenings.” Meal plan costs for the 2023-2024 school year range from $2,989 to $3,347 a semester.

U.S. News rank: 151 (tie), National Universities

St. John Fisher University (NY)

Known for its turkey burger — highly regarded by several Buffalo Bills players — St. John Fisher University offers numerous eateries that serve up options ranging from soups and sandwiches to Latin American cuisine and late-night snacks. The New York school focuses on upholding sustainability initiatives, including reducing food waste by 50% and providing reusable to-go containers. “Things that young people care about in terms of their diet and food are, No. 1, where does the food come from and does the kitchen support community?” Bauccio says. And “they are concerned about animal welfare and climate change.” The most expensive meal plan for residential students is the Ultimate Meal Plan, which is $4,037 per semester and consists of 350 meal swipes, $100 dining dollars and five guest passes.

U.S. News rank: 202 (tie), National Universities

St. Norbert College (WI)

St. Norbert College has several on-campus food venues, including Phil’s Grill and C-Store — a combined convenience store and restaurant — and a coffee shop that serves breakfast and lunch. Ruth’s Marketplace, a buffet-style dining hall, has a selection of food stations, such as fusion, allergy-friendly fare, soup du jour, salads, deli selections and desserts. For students looking for appetizer-style munchies, Dale’s Sports Lounge offers an array of options like boneless chicken wings, tacos, loaded nachos and sliders. Residential meal plans for the 2023-2024 academic year range from $2,995 to $3,514 a semester and include a varying number of meals per week along with additional dining dollars.

U.S. News rank: 111 (tie), National Liberal Arts Colleges

University of Massachusetts Amherst

The University of Massachusetts Amherst sources 30% of its produce locally and focuses on serving local, regional and global cuisines across its four residential dining commons, 12 eateries at the campus center, more than 20 cafes and two food trucks on campus, according to its website. Each year, UMass Dining asks the campus community to submit family recipes, which are featured in an annual cookbook and served in the dining commons for a particular meal. Depending on the residential meal plan type — which may include additional dining dollars and guest passes — semester costs range from $3,141.50 to $3,696 for the 2022-2023 academic year.

U.S. News rank: 67 (tie), National Universities

University of San Diego (CA)

At the University of San Diego, students can choose from an array of healthy food options and 12 “micro” food venues that offer global cuisines. La Gran Terraza, for instance, serves California classics in a bistro atmosphere with a Mediterranean flair. Throughout the year, dining services at the California school hosts special events, such as a beach bash and strawberry and avocado festivals with free food samples. Meal plan costs vary depending on whether the student is residential. For instance, in 2022-2023, first-year students can choose between plans that are $2,225 to $2,970 a semester.

U.S. News rank: 97 (tie), National Universities

University of South Carolina

The University of South Carolina offers more than 30 food venues on campus, including healthy eating options like smoothies and salads, popular chain restaurants, a mix of global cuisines, and dining hall stations that serve meals avoiding the top eight food allergens listed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. There’s also a creamery for when students crave something sweet. After visiting and trying food at nearly 10 college campuses post-graduation, Cozzo ranked Fresh Greene’s at South Carolina — a buffet-style dining option — high on her list due to its use of fresh and local ingredients. First-year students must choose between two all-access meal plans, with the more expensive plan costing $2,345 per semester.

U.S. News rank: 115 (tie), National Universities

Virginia Tech

With more than 40 venues and two food trucks featuring a range of cuisines and restaurant types — like a steakhouse and sports lounge — there’s no lack of dining options at Virginia Tech. Sustainability is at the core of the dining service’s mission, so food waste is diverted to composting facilities. More than 50,000 pounds of fresh produce are supplied each year to dining centers at Tech from the student-run Homefield Farm, according to its website. Unlike many schools, Tech’s dining plans don’t include a fixed number of meals per week. Instead, like with a debit card, purchases are deducted from an overall balance.

U.S. News rank: 62 (tie), National Universities

Washington University in St. Louis (MO)

Washington University in St. Louis has more than 11 dining options on campus, varying from sushi and poke bowls to coffee and grab-and-go lunches. Students can also visit the bistro on campus, Ibby’s Bar & Restaurant, which serves items such as steak, risotto, salmon, chicken and pasta. The most expensive meal plan for the 2023-2024 school year at WashU is the Platinum Plan. It’s $3,795 per semester, which equates to an average of around three meals per day, and includes a free unlimited coffee club card and a free celebration cake.

U.S. News rank: 15 (tie), National Universities

