Zions: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Zions Bancorp (ZION) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $204 million.

The bank, based in Salt Lake City, said it had earnings of $1.33 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.51 per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $1.08 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $848 million, which topped Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $844.3 million.

