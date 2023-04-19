COMMANDERS SALE: Source: NFL reviewing sale agreement | 'Bye Dan' beer sells out at Va. brewery | A return to old RFK Stadium site? | To-do list for next owner
Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Zions: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Zions: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 19, 2023, 4:35 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Zions Bancorp (ZION) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $204 million.

The bank, based in Salt Lake City, said it had earnings of $1.33 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.51 per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $1.08 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $848 million, which topped Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $844.3 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ZION at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ZION

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up