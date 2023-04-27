2023 NFL DRAFT: Live updates | How to watch | Draft fashion over time | Washington's draft day blueprint | Washington's draft finds, busts
Xcel: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 27, 2023, 6:14 AM

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $418 million.

The Minneapolis-based company said it had profit of 76 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 74 cents per share.

The utility posted revenue of $4.08 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.85 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

