Wyndham: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (WH) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $67 million.

The Parsippany, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 77 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 86 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 81 cents per share.

The hotel and resort chain posted revenue of $313 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $318.2 million.

Wyndham expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.92 to $4.06 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.38 billion to $1.41 billion.

